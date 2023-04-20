An East Sussex dog grooming salon, which has over 300,000 followers on TikTok, have won an award at a recent ceremony.

‘Lovemud Dog Grooming’ have spoken of their delight to have been awarded ‘Best Dog Grooming and Wellbeing Services 2023 – South East England’ in the Pets Products and Services Awards, hosted by LUXlife magazine.

Founded by Caroline in 2012, ‘Lovemud’ has grown from strength to strength. ‘Lovemud’ is a dog grooming salon based in Polegate, just outside of Eastbourne.

Caroline, who is City & Guilds certified, and has 11 years grooming experience, believes grooming should be as stress free and enjoyable for the dog as possible. She doesn’t use restraints unless needed, but instead uses positive reward-based training techniques throughout the grooming process. She believes it is this approach which has made her business so successful, as both dog and owners are happy to return again and again.

Caroline said: “Winning this award is such fantastic news. I had just seen my Instagram following was approaching 100,000 when the email to say I had won this award came through – I couldn’t believe my luck!”

Caroline has a successful TikTok account, where she showcases the unique way she works and has over 300,000 followers across her social media platforms.