Elderly residents in Lewes are being blocked access to one of the local churches due to the closure of the town’s bus station.

Buses are being forced to park outside Eastgate Baptist Church, after East Sussex County Council were forced to create temporary stops on School Hill.

The changes have meant there is no provision for bus driver rest stops, meaning drivers from Compass Travel and Brighton and Hove Buses have had to use the bay outside Lewes Baptist Church.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The parked buses have blocked drop off and pick up access to the Church and Church Hall for people who are elderly or have a disability.

The parked buses have blocked drop off and pick up access to the Church and Church Hall for people who are elderly or have a disability.

In September 2022, East Sussex County Council received notice from the Generator Group that the council’s licence to use Lewes Bus Station would come to an end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewes Liberal Democrats are calling on the Generator Group to reverse their decision and allow temporary bus layovers whilst a permanent solution is found for the problem.

Councillor Baah said: “Removing the ability for drivers to rest is simply not acceptable. The Generator Group have created chaos in Lewes when they do not have planning permission to build on the Bus Station site.

"Lewes Liberal Democrats have consistently called for the Bus Station to be saved and, if it cannot be saved, to keep it in place at least until a real working alternative is built and ready to use. As a church-goer myself, I find it unacceptable that fellow church goers are unable to access their place of worship, especially if they have a blue badge."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

East Sussex County Council said it has made repeated attempts to find a way for buses to continue to use the original station while the Generator Group seeks planning permission – but these talks have not been successful.

A council spokesperson said: “It is for the Generator Group to now identify an alternative site and whilst we have provided temporary bus stops in the meantime, the layout of the town centre limits our ability to provide bus layover sites as well.

“We are working with the bus companies to remind them to avoid blocking access when their drivers are parked up in the town centre.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad