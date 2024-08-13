East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service celebrates accomplishments of Fire Cadets from Bexhill, Eastbourne and Uckfield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service recently celebrated the accomplishments of its Fire Cadets from the Bexhill, Eastbourne and Uckfield units.

The Annual Fire Cadet award presentation took place at Hellingly Community Hub on Thursday, July 18.

ESFRS said cadets, parents, staff and special guests attended the event. These special guests included: cadets supporter and first female retained firefighter Sister Mary Joy Langdon BEM, High Sheriff Lucinda Fraser, Master of Worshipful company of Fire Fighters Professor David Holt, Chris Speck of Bexhill 100, Sue Saunders first Vice President and June Hough President of Bexhill Lions Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cadets coordinator Susan Taylor said: “Thank you to everyone who attended, your participation added immense value and the evening was a great success. I am incredibly proud of our cadets, who all wrote their own speeches and despite the nerves got up and spoke to more than 100 guests.”

The Annual Fire Cadet award presentation took place at Hellingly Community Hub on Thursday, July 18

Chief Fire Officer Dawn Whittaker said: “I received so many positive comments from attendees and parents and the difference cadets has made to young people. It was inspiring to have our senior cadets speak and introduce the guests, they all did so well. I am sure their parents were very proud.”

ESFRS said it aims to launch more units across East Sussex and Brighton & Hove. People can find out about sponsorship and advertising opportunities at esfrs.org. ESFRS said the top five reasons for sponsoring the Fire Cadets are: giving young people the best possible start, making a real difference, making your area safer, boosting your brand, and feeling connected to the firefighting and rescue family.