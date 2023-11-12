East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service urge public to ‘ChargeSafe’ following Hove fire

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service is urging members of the public to #ChargeSafe following a fire in Hove on Tuesday, October 3.

Firefighters from Hove, Roedean, Preston Circus, Lewes, Newhaven, Eastbourne, and Seaford were called at 6.21pm to reports of fire at a residential property in Saunders Park View, Brighton. Crews used breathing apparatus, an Aerial Ladder Platform and two main jets to extinguish the fire.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance were also in attendance.

All persons were accounted for and residents were looked after at a local rest centre by local authority.

The fire service said that the fire was likely to have been caused by an E-Bike battery.