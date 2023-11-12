BREAKING

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service urge public to ‘ChargeSafe’ following Hove fire

By Sam Pole
Published 12th Nov 2023, 10:28 GMT
Updated 12th Nov 2023, 10:29 GMT
Firefighters from Hove, Roedean, Preston Circus, Lewes, Newhaven, Eastbourne, and Seaford were called at 6.21pm to reports of fire at a residential property in Saunders Park View, Brighton. Crews used breathing apparatus, an Aerial Ladder Platform and two main jets to extinguish the fire.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance were also in attendance.

All persons were accounted for and residents were looked after at a local rest centre by local authority.

The fire service said that the fire was likely to have been caused by an E-Bike battery.

Earlier this year, London Fire Brigade launched their #ChargeSafe campaign to provide awareness of safe charging and storage practices and call attention to the fire risks associated with lithium-ion batteries commonly utilised in e-bikes and e-scooters.

