East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service welcome sentencing following Brighton arson incidents
Two further individuals are also due to be sentenced next month for their involvement in one of the offences.
Following incidents in Brighton, and through a series of detailed enquiries, four suspects were identified:
Callum Radband, 26, of Curf Way, Burgess Hill
Elle-Mai Dunford, 21, of Grove Road, Eastbourne
Marcus Murphy, 28, of Cantelupe Road, Bexhill-on-Sea
Bronnie Richards, 26, of Cantelupe Road, Bexhill-on-Sea
Dunford and Radband were sentenced together on Monday 20 January 2025 at Lewes Crown Court. Dunford was handed a jail term of seven years and four months, and Radband, six years and eight months.
Richards and Murphy are due to be sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on 17 February 2025.
Following the sentencing East Sussex Fire and Rescue issued a warning to residents to stay safe from arson.
A spokesperson said: “Arson and deliberate fires are a problem for the Fire Service, the Police and the Ambulance Service. They endanger lives and divert valuable resources.
“Working in close partnership with the Police, local authorities, neighbourhood watch schemes and other agencies we aim to educate and deter potential arsonists.
“Rubbish and abandoned items can be a ready source of fuel for an arsonists, putting homes, buildings, and lives at risk. Follow these tips to stay safe:
“Only put rubbish out on collection days and report missed collections or fly-tipping to your local council.
“Keep communal bin stores secure with good lighting to deter unwanted visitors or deliberate fires and store them a safe distance from buildings.
“Never store flammable items in corridors, stairwells, or escape routes. Always store them safely and securely.
“Keep buildings secure with robust fences, gates, and locks. Board up unused buildings and consider installing CCTV, alarms, or security lighting.
“Report suspicious behaviour to FireStoppers on 0800 169 5558 or contact Sussex Police on 101 with information. (Always call 999 in an emergency).”