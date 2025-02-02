East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service welcome sentencing following Brighton arson incidents

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has said that it has welcomed the sentencing of a man and woman following deliberate fires at locations across Brighton.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following incidents in Brighton, and through a series of detailed enquiries, four suspects were identified:

Callum Radband, 26, of Curf Way, Burgess Hill

Callum Radband, 26, of Curf Way, Burgess Hill (pictured right) and Elle-Mai Dunford, 21, of Grove Road, Eastbourne (pictured left) have been sentenced following a series of deliberate fires in Brighton. Marcus Murphy, 28, of Cantelupe Road, Bexhill-on-Sea and Bronnie Richards, 26, of Cantelupe Road, Bexhill-on-Sea are due to be sentenced following the fires. Photo: Sussex Police

Elle-Mai Dunford, 21, of Grove Road, Eastbourne

Marcus Murphy, 28, of Cantelupe Road, Bexhill-on-Sea

Bronnie Richards, 26, of Cantelupe Road, Bexhill-on-Sea

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dunford and Radband were sentenced together on Monday 20 January 2025 at Lewes Crown Court. Dunford was handed a jail term of seven years and four months, and Radband, six years and eight months.

Richards and Murphy are due to be sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on 17 February 2025.

Following the sentencing East Sussex Fire and Rescue issued a warning to residents to stay safe from arson.

A spokesperson said: “Arson and deliberate fires are a problem for the Fire Service, the Police and the Ambulance Service. They endanger lives and divert valuable resources.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Working in close partnership with the Police, local authorities, neighbourhood watch schemes and other agencies we aim to educate and deter potential arsonists.

“Rubbish and abandoned items can be a ready source of fuel for an arsonists, putting homes, buildings, and lives at risk. Follow these tips to stay safe:

“Only put rubbish out on collection days and report missed collections or fly-tipping to your local council.

“Keep communal bin stores secure with good lighting to deter unwanted visitors or deliberate fires and store them a safe distance from buildings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Never store flammable items in corridors, stairwells, or escape routes. Always store them safely and securely.

“Keep buildings secure with robust fences, gates, and locks. Board up unused buildings and consider installing CCTV, alarms, or security lighting.

“Report suspicious behaviour to FireStoppers on 0800 169 5558 or contact Sussex Police on 101 with information. (Always call 999 in an emergency).”