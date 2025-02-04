East Sussex fire station officially re-opened following ‘once in a generation’ investment

A fire station in East Sussex has officially re-opened following a ‘once in a lifetime’ investment.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston Circus Community Fire Station was officially opened by East Sussex Fire and Rescue on Tuesday, February 2.

The re-opening marked the completion of a ‘once-in-a-generation investment to modernise and enhance one of East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service’s busiest fire station’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The investment of £4.9 million has allowed the station to be fully equipped to provide a ‘better working environment for firefighters while continuing to serve the community of Brighton and Hove effectively’.

Preston Circus Community Fire Station was officially opened by East Sussex Fire and Rescue on Tuesday, February 2 following a £4.9 million investment into its refurbishment. Picture: Google Maps

Chief Fire Officer Mark Matthews added: “Preston Circus is our largest and busiest Station, serving the City of Brighton & Hove, whilst also providing support to other Stations across East Sussex. Two fire appliances and an Aerial Ladder Platform, which is our specialist vehicle used to support incidents and rescues from height, now operate from here at Preston Circus.

“Last year Preston Circus attended 1,812 incidents, including 148 primary fires, 44 road traffic incidents, 126 fire safety checks, and 751 home safety visits. Over 280 hours were spent undertaking community activities.

“A great deal of work has been carried out to ensure that this project not only brings about benefits for firefighters and staff who work at Preston Circus, but also represents value for money for the community. Above all, this is a community asset that serves the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are therefore also delighted to be able to provide a community space as part of the refurbishment. This space provides an opportunity to work closer with our local neighbourhood groups and will undoubtedly support our prevention and community initiatives.”