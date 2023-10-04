Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Speaking on her Radio 2 breakfast show this morning, Zoe said: “Something that happened to me for the first time was that yesterday, the fire brigade went to my house. I had left a candle burning in the lounge. I was so obsessed with The Matrix and the fact that I had made a cake on Sunday, I had gone out and hadn't blown out one of the candles.

"It was left smouldering in the lounge and at 9.25am my smoke alarms went off and thank goodness. Otherwise I might have gone home to no home.

