East Sussex firefighters attended DJ Zoe Ball's home

The DJ had left a candle burning while her house in Newick was empty.
By Izzi Vaughan
Published 4th Oct 2023, 14:46 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 14:46 BST
Speaking on her Radio 2 breakfast show this morning, Zoe said: “Something that happened to me for the first time was that yesterday, the fire brigade went to my house. I had left a candle burning in the lounge. I was so obsessed with The Matrix and the fact that I had made a cake on Sunday, I had gone out and hadn't blown out one of the candles.

"It was left smouldering in the lounge and at 9.25am my smoke alarms went off and thank goodness. Otherwise I might have gone home to no home.

"Thank you to my neighbour Abs and my gorgeous Em who called the fire brigade. And I'd like to give a big shout-out to Duncan and the Uckfield boys, Joe and Cameron and Steve, who went around, put out the candle and stopped my house from burning down."

