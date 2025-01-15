Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A forest in East Sussex has made a top ten list for January walks in the UK.

Outdoor experts at the GO Outdoors chain recently analysed Google reviews, Instagram posts and Google searches to find the best woodlands and forests in the country. Visit www.gooutdoors.co.uk.

Ashdown Forest was ranked as the ninth best with a Google review rating of 4.6 out of five. The Go Outdoors research found that the #AshdownForest hashtag had 68,385 Instagram posts, 354,900 annual Google searches and a woodland score of 7.52 out of ten.

The Conservators of Ashdown Forest at ashdownforest.org call the forest ‘the landscape that inspired the idyllic home of Winnie-the-Pooh’.

Ashdown Forest in February 2021. Photo by Eddie Howland

Their website said: “Covering over 10 square miles, Ashdown Forest is one of the largest open access areas in Southeast England. Situated within the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, its lowland heathland and deciduous woodland habitats are home to many rare and threatened species. With a rich human history from Kings and commoners to smuggling and industry dating back centuries, Ashdown Forest is also the setting of the Winnie-the-Pooh stories.”

The New Forest in Hampshire came in first place with a woodland score of 9.94 out of ten, a Google review rating of 4.8 out of five, 1,119,935 Instagram posts and 1,024,000 annual Google searches. It was founded by William the Conqueror and has more than 1,000 ancient trees recorded, as well as free-roaming ponies, donkeys and cattle.

The Forest of Dean in Gloucestershire is in second place with a score of 9.03, 894,500 annual Google searches and 352,906 Instagram posts.

GO Outdoors’ full list of the UK’s best woodlands is:

1) New Forest, Hampshire: Google review rating 4.8 out of five, 1,119,935 Instagram posts, 1,024,000 annual Google searches, 9.94 woodland score.

2) Forest of Dean, Gloucestershire: Google review rating 4.8 out of five, 352,906 Instagram posts, 894,500 annual Google searches, 9.03 woodland score.

3) Tollymore Forest, County Down, Northern Ireland: Google review rating 4.8 out of five, 21,323 Instagram posts, 252,000 annual Google searches, 8.73 woodland score.

4) Thetford Forest, Suffolk & Norfolk: Google review rating 4.7 out of five, 43,655 Instagram posts, 299,300 annual Google searches, 8.12 woodland score.

5) Padley Gorge, Derbyshire: Google review rating 4.8 out of five, 26,574 Instagram posts, 137,500 annual Google searches, 8.12 woodland score.

6) Epping Forest, Essex: Google review rating 4.7 out of five, 171,473 Instagram posts, 991,000 annual Google searches, 8.04 woodland score.

7) Sherwood Forest, Nottinghamshire: Google review rating 4.5 out of five, 185,011 Instagram posts, 1,048,500 annual Google searches, 7.82 woodland score.

8) Kielder Forest, Northumberland: Google review rating 4.7 out of five, 20,345 Instagram posts, 245,300 annual Google searches, 7.67 woodland score.

9) Ashdown Forest, East Sussex: Google review rating 4.6 out of five, 68,385 Instagram posts, 354,900 annual Google searches, 7.52 woodland score.

10) Macclesfield Forest, Cheshire: Google review rating 4.8 out of five, 23,373 Instagram posts, 99,700 annual Google searches, 7.06 woodland score.