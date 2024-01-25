Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After an increased wait for their Ofsted inspection due to coronavirus delays, they were finally assessed just before Christmas, and have been waiting until they could officially release their result of a ‘good’.

5Fostering report to be ecstatic with the outcome, and put it down to their fantastic carers and team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The report stated: “The richness of information is one example of the quality of expertise and knowledge of the agency’s carers.”

East Sussex fostering agency celebrates recent Ofsted report: Could you be their next foster carer? Photo: 5Fostering

5Fostering feel that they are lucky to be such a small, close team, where everyone is there to support each other, and provide a better wellbeing for the child.

According to the report: “The goodwill of carers and staff is instrumental in achieving child-focused outcomes.”

What could say it any clearer than a foster child’s feedback produced on the report, stating: “I don’t think anything could be better. I am happy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have ever thought about being a foster carer and would like to be part of this fantastic team, please contact 5Fostering on 01424 211122, email [email protected] or check out their website www.5Fostering.co.uk or Facebook page.

Rob Edworthy, registered manager of 5Fostering, said: “Having been a foster carer I have striven to create an agency that I would want to work with, support that is productive and training that is tailored and inspiring.”