East Sussex fostering agency celebrates recent Ofsted report: Could you be their next foster carer?
and live on Freeview channel 276
After an increased wait for their Ofsted inspection due to coronavirus delays, they were finally assessed just before Christmas, and have been waiting until they could officially release their result of a ‘good’.
5Fostering report to be ecstatic with the outcome, and put it down to their fantastic carers and team.
The report stated: “The richness of information is one example of the quality of expertise and knowledge of the agency’s carers.”
5Fostering feel that they are lucky to be such a small, close team, where everyone is there to support each other, and provide a better wellbeing for the child.
According to the report: “The goodwill of carers and staff is instrumental in achieving child-focused outcomes.”
What could say it any clearer than a foster child’s feedback produced on the report, stating: “I don’t think anything could be better. I am happy.”
If you have ever thought about being a foster carer and would like to be part of this fantastic team, please contact 5Fostering on 01424 211122, email [email protected] or check out their website www.5Fostering.co.uk or Facebook page.
Rob Edworthy, registered manager of 5Fostering, said: “Having been a foster carer I have striven to create an agency that I would want to work with, support that is productive and training that is tailored and inspiring.”
Their website states: “Every kid is one caring adult away from being a success story”