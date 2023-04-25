East Sussex girl raises money for refugees dealing with period poverty

An eleven-year-old girl from Uckfield has raised more than £600 for a period poverty charity during her Easter holiday break.

Alexa Horthy rode on a bike for 32.3 miles alongside her mum on the Cuckoo Trail to raise funds for The Pachamama Project.

Alexa said: “There is a resilience award at my school which includes fundraising. We did a bike ride of the trail and we were going to go back and forth for however many times we could. We ended up going two times for 32.3 miles.

“It was pretty tiring, our backsides hurt afterwards, but it was worth it.”

The Uckfield college student was inspired by her older sister Mrvella, who carries out volunteer work for the charity whilst studying at university.

Merna, Alexa’s mother, said: “Her big sister is at university and she has brought the charity to our attention. She wanted to do it because of the family connection and it was such a good cause.

“I am in my fifties and growing up these issues were so rarely talked about. It was almost a taboo. It’s wonderful that its being brought to attention, it's a really practical way that support can given.”

The Pachamama Project makes reusable pads and all donations go towards materials and distribution.

They send them to women and girls who need them the most in the UK, Lebanon, Greece, Turkey, Uganda and the US.

Alexa said: “We chose that project because it seems like it's something that doesn't have a lot of attention to it.

“I might do in the future because it felt really good to do something for someone else and to help people who might not have the products they need.”

The Pachamama Project is a volunteer-run, not-for-profit organisation growing a global network of volunteers to make reusable sanitary pads for refugees around the world dealing with period poverty.

The charity's team has a mission to combat period poverty in refugee crises and make sure having a period is not yet another challenge for these vulnerable people.