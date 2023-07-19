NationalWorldTV
East Sussex has lowest number of crop circles in England

East Sussex has been found to have lowest number of crop circle sightings in England since 2005, according to new research.
By Frankie Elliott
Published 19th Jul 2023, 15:34 BST

Online casino BonusFinder have analysed records of crop circles since 2005, along with their location, crop type, and survey details in order to establish the county with the highest number of crop circles.

East Sussex was found to have just 9 crop circle sightings since 2005, the joint lowest for all the counties in the research.

The most recent formations occurred in Long Man on July 3, 2014 and July 9, 2014, with the most recent citing being a Celtic cross with a central ring which was eventually cut by a farmer.

East Sussex was found to have just 9 crop circle sightings since 2005, the joint lowest for all the counties in the research.  (Photo by Robert Perry/Getty Images)East Sussex was found to have just 9 crop circle sightings since 2005, the joint lowest for all the counties in the research.  (Photo by Robert Perry/Getty Images)
Wiltshire is the UK’s crop circle hotspot with an impressive 380 crop circles having appeared in the county since 2005

Beside the man-made crop circles, there are many ideas, hypotheses and theories of how the ‘unexplained' crop circles form, ranging from extra-terrestrial involvement, the paranormal and nature itself.

Monique Klinkenbergh, researcher and founder of the Crop Circle Visitor Centre & Exhibition, said: “Crop circles seem to be attracted by ancient sites such as stone circles, long barrows, hill forts and other archaeological sites, for which Wiltshire is famous.

"One of the earliest theories for this attraction is the idea that what has been built by our far ancestors on ancient sites, marked by what has always been part of the landscape: Earth Energies.

"Those energies - the so called ley-lines - are said to run invisibly through the landscape concentrating at crossing points where they also emerge to the surface. Experienced dowsers report detectable energetic changes within crop circles.

