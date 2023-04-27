East Sussex has beach houses with some of the highest asking prices in the country, new data has found.

The latest research by digital home information pack provider, Moverly, has revealed that the average price of a beach hut across England has climbed by 43 per cent in the last year alone, although in some counties, this increase is as high as 101 per cent.

Moverly analysed the average asking price of a beach hut across England, how it differs based on location, how this price has changed over the last year and how this rate of price growth compares to the bricks and mortar market.

The research shows that across England, the average asking price of a beach hut is currently £49,290, having increased by 43 per cent in the last year. In contrast, the average price of a bricks and mortar home, while far higher at £308,356, has increased at a rate of just 5.5 per cent annually.

In Bexhill, a beach hut is currently for sale at £40,000

In Bexhill, a beach hut is currently for sale at £40,000 meanwhile a hut in Hastings is currently on the market for £50,000.

In 2021, A beach house in Eastbourne was listed at £575,000, making it the most expensive in Britain.

Moverly co-founder Ed Molyneux, said: “While the rest of the UK property may be slowing under the pressure of economic uncertainty, it certainly doesn’t seem to be impacting the appetite for the Great British beach hut, with the average price tag having shown positive growth across all areas of the market over the last year.

“Beach huts continue to command an extremely healthy price given their rather modest offering and this is down to their seaside adjacent location, as well as the finite level of stock available on the market to prospective buyers.

“Of course, much like the regular market, the price of a beach hut will differ depending on location and it’s fair to say that Dorset, home to the prestigious Sandbanks, is by far the most exclusive area of the beach hut market. And it shows, with the average cost of a beach hut in the area costing almost £124,000.”