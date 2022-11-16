A horse riding centre in East Sussex has come on the market for sale.

Petley Wood Equestrian Centre, in Marley Lane, near Battle, has been established for around 20 years, property agents BTF Partnership said.

The company said: “Set in the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, and located approximately two miles to the north east of Battle, and five miles to the south east of Robertsbridge, the property benefits from excellent transport links, with mainline railway stations available at both Battle and Robertsbridge, and the A21 being just a quarter of a mile distant.

“The centre which has been established for approximately 20 years, has hosted numerous affiliated and unaffiliated events including show jumping, dressage, arena eventing, combined training, and showing. The facilities have also been hired out to riding clubs, pony clubs and the public. In addition to a six-bedroom farmhouse, the property provides extensive equestrian facilities."

The centre is up for sale with a guide price of £2.5m.

BTF Partnership said the centre contains facilities such as an indoor and outdoor arena, an outdoor school, approximately 19 acres of grazing, and 168 acres of ancient woodland.

A farmhouse is included, which has an entrance hall, sitting room, garden room, dining room, kitchen, utility room, boot room, and a cloakroom on the ground floor, and five bedrooms, and a family bathroom on the first floor. The second floor provides an open-plan living space with a bedroom area.

BTF Partnership said: “Outside the gardens are predominantly lawn with paved seating areas and raised wooden decking. There is a double garage with a useful utility area, which benefits from space and plumbing for a commercial size washing machine.

“The farm drive, which serves both the farmhouse and equestrian centre, culminates in approximately two-acre area of hardstanding, ideal for parking horse boxes and lorries. In addition to the equestrian facilities, there is a glade within the ancient woodland which provides a setting for licensed wedding ceremonies.”

Tim Crundwell, at BTF Partnership, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for someone to purchase a ‘ready-made’ equestrian centre that they could either continue running as a venue for local and national events, or as a private yard with the benefit of first-class training facilities and exclusive hacking out within 168 acres of ancient woodland.”

