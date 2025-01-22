Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to introduce a booking system for East Sussex household waste and recycling sites have been branded ‘ridiculous’ by residents.

East Sussex County Council has said the plan would save taxpayers money and would help address a funding gap in the upcoming budget.

The authority added that the move could reduce queuing at sites, help save East Sussex County Council as much £50,000 a year and help ensure only residents’ waste is being disposed.

But since the plans were unveiled, Observer readers have taken to social media to blast the proposals on our Facebook page.

Hastings household waste recycling site. Picture: Google

Pat Gerrish said: “Ridiculous idea. What about those older people who don't use smartphones or have access to the internet? How are they supposed to manage? Using the tip is often a last-minute decision and fitted in with either a decent day's gardening, or clearing out the loft on a wet day. I can see even more fly-tipping if this goes ahead.”

Elaine Brammer also branded the plans ‘ridiculous’, and added: “So you book your slot, load your vehicle with all your stuff then get held up in traffic, miss your slot and get turned away so have to drive all the way home unload all your stuff and then try to book another slot.”

Peter Eldridge said: “The harder you make it for people to dispose of waste, the more it ends up fly-tipped, which in turn costs the council far more to clear up in the end anyway.”

Stephy Raia-Watkins questioned the plans, which would affect the Hastings household waste and recycling site based at Freshfields, St Leonards.

She said: “Why a booking system? It works fine now, we go there, we queue nicely and we go put our stuff in. There's no need for a booking system.”

Lorna Brazier agreed, and said: “Most times there's hardly anyone there. I've only ever had to queue to get in once and that was about 20 years ago.”

However, Lynny Aldridge said: “We have had this system with Hampshire County Council since Covid. It works a treat, appointments available every day, no more fly-tipping increase. It works.”

Last week, Cllr Julia Hilton, leader of Hastings Borough Council, raised concerns about the proposals.

She said: “I worry that like the cuts proposed to homelessness support, this booking system will result in simply shifting costs on to Hastings Borough Council through increases in fly-tipping if people must book a slot at the recycling centre.”

Since the proposals were first unveiled, more than 2,000 residents have also signed a petition against them.

The county council held a consultation from October 28 to December 22, 2024, asking for people’s views.

An East Sussex County Council spokesperson said the proposals are part of the authority’s plans to address an expected £55 million funding gap in the 2025/26 budget.

The authority added that a decision on the proposals will be made by full council next month, taking into account feedback from the public.

The spokesperson said: “As well as saving the taxpayer as much as £50,000 a year, the move could also reduce queuing at busier sites, help prevent trade waste being taken to sites and stop people from outside the county using the facilities to which they do not contribute.

“We are aware of concerns about an increase in fly-tipping, but a 2023 report commissioned by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) found no evidence of a rise in fly-tipping linked to the introduction of booking schemes, and council who have implemented schemes have not experienced any increases.”