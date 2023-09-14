A swimming pool at an East Sussex leisure centre is set to reopen, almost a year after it was closed.

The facility closed to the public on November 1 last year, with a demonstration being held by campaigners to keep it open.

Rother District Council (RDC) announced today (Thursday, September 14) that Rye swimming pool is set to reopen its doors to the public from Monday, October 2.

The council and Freedom Leisure, the not-for-profit charitable leisure trust that manages the facility, said they have worked tirelessly to find a way to reopen the pool as soon as possible after soaring energy costs forced its temporary closure in 2022.

Freedom Leisure said it will focus on offering as wide a range of service as possible from the start. However, opening hours and sessions offered may be different from before the closure due to ongoing issues with costs and recruitment.

Cllr Hazel Timpe, the district council’s portfolio holder for neighbourhood services and tourism, said: “We are delighted that, after almost a year, people will soon be able to use their local pool again, and are pleased that Freedom Leisure is doing everything it can to offer as much access as possible. I'd also like to thank Cllrs Simon McGurk and Cheryl Creaser for their support.

“It is vital that people now show their support and use the facility to ensure that its future is viable.”

Ivan Horsfall Turner, Freedom Leisure chief executive officer, said: “Despite the unprecedented and well-documented financial challenges our sector continues to face, we are very pleased to announce the reopening of Rye swimming pool.

“We continue to work collaboratively with the council and the other local community groups to ensure the longer-term future of the facility. We hope the people of Rye will see this as a positive initial step and support their local community sports centre now and into the future as we grow the programme.”

Richard Farhall, Rye town clerk, said: “Rye Town Council and the Rye Leisure Centre Community Working Group are pleased that a way has been found to reopen the pool – but will continue to work on a long-term sustainable plan for both the pool and the sports centre.”

Cllr McGurk, Rother councillor for Rye & Winchelsea, said: “I am thrilled to begin holding my regular councillor surgeries at the pool cafe area, providing residents with the opportunity to discuss local issues and then cool down with a refreshing swim, use it or lose it.”

RDC said initially the pool will be open limited days and times and this information will be published at www.freedom-leisure.co.uk/rye as soon as it is confirmed.

Opening hours will be kept under constant review in line with actual use by members of the public.

Helena Dollimore, Labour MP candidate for Hastings and Rye said: “Councillors Creaser and McGurk have worked tirelessly alongside Rother's tourism lead, councillor Heather Timpe and Rye Town Council.

“Their unwavering dedication and especially in Cllr Creaser's case, long-standing involvement with the pool project have played an indispensable role in making this reopening possible. Although the pool will initially operate with restricted hours, this is a monumental first step that exemplifies what can be accomplished when a community comes together with a united voice for Rye and Winchelsea.”

1 . rye sports centre.jpg Rye Sports Centre Photo: Contributed

2 . Helena Dollimore and Simon McGurk.jpeg Helena Dollimore and Cllr Simon McGurk. Picture: Contributed Photo: Contributed

3 . Save our swimming pool Rye IMG_5765.jpg Young protestors at a demonstration on October 22, 2022 calling for the pool at Rye Sports Centre to remain open. Picture by Kt Bruce Photo: Kt Bruce