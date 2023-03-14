Edit Account-Sign Out
East Sussex library to be visited by award-winning children’s author

Seaford Library will be visited by one of Britain's best-selling children's authors next month.

By Frankie Elliott
Published 14th Mar 2023, 12:49 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 13:08 GMT

Jacqueline Wilson, best known for creating the characters of Tracy Beaker and Hetty Feather; will be talking about her books, how she writes and how to become a writer at the event on Wednesday, April 5.

Jacqueline will also be reading from her new book 'The Other Edie Trimmer' and will answer questions from the audience.

Cllr Dowling, lead member at East Sussex County Council, said: “This event offers a wonderful opportunity for local children to hear from one the UK’s most popular authors.

Jacqueline Wilson is best known for creating the cherished characters of Tracy Beaker and Hetty Feather.
“Meeting authors such as Jacqueline Wilson really brings books to life, allowing children to learn about their lives and what has inspired them, and hopefully contributes to a love of literature which will last into adulthood.”

The former Children’s Laureate winner has been writing from a young age, writing her first ‘novel’ when she was just nine years old.

The author, who now lives in Alfriston, has written over 100 books and more than 40 million copies of her books have been sold.

Next month’s event is fully booked and a waiting list is in operation. People wishing to join the waiting list can click here

BritainEast Sussex County Council