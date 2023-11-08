A short movie filmed in East Sussex has been shortlisted for a prize and will be shown on television this week.

Wealden Crematorium and locations in and around Hailsham and Hellingly will feature in ‘Stone’, a 13-minute film which will be broadcast on Channel 4.

The film, directed by transgender-rights activists Jake and Hannah Graf, and produced by Nicola Gregory, follows a character called Tess who learns of her estranged father’s death and travels to the funeral hoping for closure. Immediately blindsided by the revelation that her father was a transgender woman, she looks for answers from her mother.

The short film features an ensemble of actors including Nicola Stephenson, known for her roles in Brookside, Emmerdale and Midsomer Murders.

The film was unveiled at the Iris Prize LGBTQ+ Film Festival, a film and media organisation committed to increasing audiences for LGBTQ+.

Councillor Kelvin Williams, Alliance for Wealden (Liberal Democrat), and lead councillor for Public Health, Wellbeing and Asset Management, said: "It is the first time that the Wealden Crematorium has been used as a filming location.

Although it is not the usual place you would expect a film company to request to use, with the modern architecture and stunning facilities alongside the glorious wildflower meadows and woodlands, you can understand why.”

Stone is one of the 15 LGBTQ+ films shortlisted for the 2023 Iris Prize Best British Short sponsored by Film4 and Pinewood Studios will be broadcast on Thursday, November 9 at 2.05am.