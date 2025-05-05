East Sussex man reunites with paramedics who saved his life

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man from East Sussex who collapsed while haemorrhaging blood from an abdominal aortic aneurysm has reunited with the medics who saved his life.

Antony Linward, 68, was at home with his wife in Crowborough in the early hours of November 11, 2024 when he started to vomit blood and lose consciousness.

A team of six clinicians at the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb), alongside Air Ambulance Charity and Kent, Surrey, Sussex and Kent Fire and Rescue attended the couple’s home following a 999 call.

On arrival, Antony was in a state of peri-arrest meaning he was unstable, weak, pale, vomiting large amounts of blood and was experiencing multiple organ failure.

Antony Linward from Crowborough, who collapsed while haemorrhaging blood from an abdominal aortic aneurysm, reunited with the medics who saved his life. Picture: SECAmb

Newly qualified paramedics, Robert Hammond and Georgia Anderson, paramedics Libby Pillet and Rosie Pimm, community first responder, Robert Cray, and operating unit Manager, Dave Hawkins worked together to stabilise Antony before he went on to spend a total of 52 days in hospital before being discharged to return to the family home.

Five months on, Mr Linwood met with the staff who saved his life, at the service's Paddock Wood Make Ready Centre.

He said: “I truly cannot thank them enough for helping me when disaster struck on November 11. They really are my lifesavers, and I don’t think I would be here today without them.”