The lucky man, who played using a personal selection of random numbers via the National Lottery website on Thursday, February 8, has become one of more than eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games, a spokesperson said.

Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “Fantastic news for Mr. J - he can now look forward to receiving £10,000 every month for an entire year. Huge Congratulations!”

The National Lottery

Players can buy tickets in retail outlets, play online at national-lottery.co.uk or by downloading the National Lottery app. Playing online via the website or app means that your ticket is automatically checked, and you get an email notification if you win a prize. You can also scan your retail tickets on the National Lottery app to check if you're a winner.

Set For Life is a draw-based game from The National Lottery. Players pick five main numbers from 1 to 47, and one ‘Life Ball’ from 1 to 10, for the chance to win fixed prizes, with everything from the top prize of £10,000 a month for 30 years, to the 2nd prize of £10,000 a month for one year and £5 for matching just two main numbers.