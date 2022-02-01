East Sussex model railway group gets £300 from police fund

Police community support officer Daryl Holter met with East Sussex Garden Rail Group members to present them with £300 of grant funding towards their latest project.

The money came from the Police Property Act Fund and will go towards extending the group’s outdoor railway track.

Group leader Colin Feist said, “We have two projects to extend the outside railway, having been allocated more space, we will be purchasing track and timber thanks in part to the generous donation from Sussex Police.

PCSO Daryl Holter with members of the East Sussex Garden Rail Group. Photo from Sussex Police. SUS-220102-125723001

“Our members on average are from the older generation, who enjoy running larger scale model trains in a garden setting, or indoors given the space.

“We welcome all comers. Members attend with their trains to run who may not have the facility at home and over lunch we sit and discuss modelling projects, hints and tips, and the latest internet scams.”

The Police Property Act Fund is made up of money given to the police from the sale of property confiscated by order of the court. Proceeds go towards funding a wide range of community projects.

PCSO Holter, who worked with the group to secure the grant, said, “I am really happy to be able to help the society.

“Building the railway requires a diverse set of skills, such as researching the prototype, planning and drawing the project, manual construction including carpentry, track laying, building control panels and powering the track.