East Sussex named worst region for keeping fitness-related New Years Resolutions in new study
The study, by tour operator Ski Vertigo, put East Sussex well ahead of it closest competitors: Bedfordshire, Bristol City and Cambridgeshire, each with 36.36 per cent, discovering that East Sussex residents drop their New Years Resolutions at a whopping 45.45 per cent on average.
To come up with the data, researchers delved into gym-related resolutions by analysing Google search volumes for a range of gym membership terms. The analysis focused on keywords related to gym memberships and their cancellations. By comparing the number of searches for signing up to gyms against those for cancellations, researchers discovered a series of revealing statistics, which gives us a clue about how many residents are slacking off from their new years resolutions.
A Ski Vertigo spokesperson said: "The start of a new year often brings a surge of commitment to personal well-being, but as our study shows, sustaining that enthusiasm is a common challenge. It's not just about signing up for a gym or setting a resolution; it's about integrating those goals into daily life in a manageable and enjoyable way.
“We encourage individuals to seek out communities, set realistic milestones, and remember that every step forward is progress. Understanding these patterns helps us all in creating more supportive environments and resources for those looking to make a positive change in their lives."