East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust’s Community Health and Integrated Care (CHIC) division hosted a clinically-led patient experience event at the Devonshire Park tennis centre.

The teams shared details of patient engagement methods that they have used to develop and deliver their projects, including digital patient feedback, prospective patient stories and verbal feedback. From the patient participation group run by the Sussex MSK Partnership, the lived experience account shared by the Bexhill Irvine Unit to the targeted patient surveys used by the Acute Therapies team and the Post-Covid Assessment and Support Service (PCASS), the division have utilised a wide range of ways to gather patient insight to support the development and improvement of their services.