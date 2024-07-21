East Sussex NHS Trust host Patient Experience Event in Eastbourne

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 21st Jul 2024
East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust’s Community Health and Integrated Care (CHIC) division hosted a clinically-led patient experience event at the Devonshire Park tennis centre.

The teams looked discuss and collaborate on the most fundamental issues around patient feedback and the patient voice:

Why we seek patient feedback?

What are the best ways to get a wide range of feedback?

East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust’s Community Health and Integrated Care (CHIC) division hosted a clinically-led patient experience event at the Devonshire Park tennis centre. Picture: East Sussex Healthcare NHS TrustEast Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust’s Community Health and Integrated Care (CHIC) division hosted a clinically-led patient experience event at the Devonshire Park tennis centre. Picture: East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust
Most importantly, what do with it when we get it?

The teams shared details of patient engagement methods that they have used to develop and deliver their projects, including digital patient feedback, prospective patient stories and verbal feedback. From the patient participation group run by the Sussex MSK Partnership, the lived experience account shared by the Bexhill Irvine Unit to the targeted patient surveys used by the Acute Therapies team and the Post-Covid Assessment and Support Service (PCASS), the division have utilised a wide range of ways to gather patient insight to support the development and improvement of their services.

