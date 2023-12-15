East Sussex nurse given top nursing award
Jenna Heritage, Senior Registered Nurse at Demelza, a children’s charity in the South East, has been given the prestigious title of Queen’s Nurse (QN) by community nursing charity The Queen’s Nursing Institute (QNI).
The title is not an award for past service but indicates a commitment to high standards of patient care, learning and leadership. Nurses who hold the title benefit from developmental workshops, bursaries, networking opportunities, and a shared professional identity.
Jenna works from Demelza’s community hub in St Leonards and has been a Demelza East Sussex community nurse for 17 years, having been inspired by her sister, who has a complex health condition, to join the nursing profession.
Demelza delivers outstanding clinical care and emotional support to children with serious or life-limiting conditions from first diagnosis and for as long as they are needed. The work is varied and no two days are the same for Jenna as she plans her days around the children and families she supports, making sure she meets their needs and adapts to their personal circumstances.
Jenna said: “I’m really honoured to become a Queen’s Nurse. It’s nice to be recognised in this way, as I feel the importance of community nursing – supporting families to stay out of hospitals and providing care where and when it’s needed – can be easily forgotten about. As far as I know, this is the only title that specifically recognises community nursing and supports its growth. My team at Demelza has been amazingly supportive and I’m glad to be celebrating this with them.”
Dr Crystal Oldman CBE, Chief Executive of the QNI said: “On behalf of the QNI I would like to congratulate Jenna and welcome her as a Queen’s Nurse.
Queen’s Nurses serve as leaders and role models in community nursing, delivering high quality health care across the country. The application and assessment process to become a Queen’s Nurse is rigorous and requires clear commitment to improving care for patients, their families and carers. We look forward to working with Jenna and all other new Queen’s Nurses who have received the title this year.”