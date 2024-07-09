Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Body worn cameras will be used by every parking enforcement officer in East Sussex to tackle the increasing level of abuse, violence and harassment, the county council has announced this week.

The authority said last year alone, 22 officers were physically harmed or felt they were in serious danger while patrolling the county’s streets.

A total of 19 reported verbal abuse over the same period, the council added.

A spokesperson for East Sussex County Council said: “The cameras will capture incidents as they happen, with footage available to the police to help with any investigations. It is also hoped the cameras will deter people from becoming abusive towards officers.”

Cllr Claire Dowling, East Sussex County’s lead member for transport and environment, said: “Sadly these cameras are necessary due to the wholly unacceptable behaviour of a small number of motorists and members of the public.

“Parking enforcement officers should not have to face abuse, threats and violence whilst helping to keep our roads safe and clear for traffic, including emergency services who should not face delays getting to an emergency because of illegal parking.

“Hopefully the presence of a camera will deter people from becoming abusive but if it doesn’t, the footage captured will help the police take action against those responsible.”

The county council said enforcement officers play an important role across Eastbourne and Hastings boroughs and Rother and Lewes districts in ensuring people park safely and sensibly, helping to reduce congestion and maintain traffic flow and access.

Cllr Dowling added: “The best way to avoid the frustration of receiving a penalty notice is to park within the restrictions. If you choose to become abusive to our civil enforcement officers because of your poor parking, you will face serious consequences.”