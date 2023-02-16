East Sussex resident waits seven months for unsafe footpath to be repaired

A disabled Ringmer resident had to wait seven months before a dangerous footpath was resurfaced outside his home.

Robert Lanius said he fell twice whilst walking down a Fairlight Field footway and decided to wait until East Sussex County Council resurfaced the path before using it again.

Robert Lanius said he fell twice whilst walking down a crumbling footway near Fairlight Field and decided to wait until East Sussex County Council resurfaced the path before using it again.

Robert said: “I am so grateful to Emily and Johnny for getting involved. I had already fallen twice when my walking frame got stuck in the holes, and when I had rung the council directly I just got passed around. The new surface makes such a difference.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Green Party councillors on the Lewes District Council criticised the county council for their ‘unbelievable slowness’ in tackling these repairs.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emily O’Brien, Green Party Councillor for Ringmer said: “I am absolutely delighted this repair has finally happened for Robert, but the efforts involved make no sense.

"It took us months to get the county council to agree to do the repair in the first place - and then a further seven months plus and more emails and phone calls than I can count - to get a date for it to happen. The slowness is unbelievable.”

Green Party councillor Johnny Denis added: “This is a huge problem - for all road repairs, including potholes which are the single thing I am hearing most about from residents currently.

"The Conservative run County Council is failing residents and I will be calling for an urgent review of service standards.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad