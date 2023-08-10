East Sussex residents concerned as World War One graves left surrounded by overgrown vegetation

Residents across East Sussex have expressed their concerns regarding the state of their cemeteries which are now surrounded in overgrown grass and vegetation.

The Seaford cemetery is the latest burial ground in the county to upset locals, as the 253 burial sites of World War One soldiers and graves of Canadian soldiers maintained by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission have been left in a poor state over the summer.

The Lewes District Council’s policy sees them leave cemeteries and recreation grounds with uncut grass throughout the summer, allowing wildflowers to grow and create wildlife havens and increasing opportunities for pollination. This policy has proven to be un-popular with a number of residents and politicians.

East Sussex County Councillor Carolyn Lambert explains: “ We have received a number of complaints from residents about the part of the cemetery that is the responsibility of the Green-led Lewes District Council.

"I understand that they wish to encourage bio-diversity in the cemetery. Whilst we all want to encourage bio-diversity, any action here would need to be handled with extreme sensitivity and in consultation with the Commonwealth War Graves Commission.”

Last month, Residents in Lewes labelled the town’s cemetery as a 'disgrace', with many saying they couldn't see the graves of their loves ones, or the paths leading to them, due to the long grass and dead flowers lying on the ground.

East Sussex MP Maria Caulfield called on the council to employ ‘common sense’ and ensure the safety of residents, saying: “I don't support the councils policy on not cutting grass in cemeteries or on recreation grounds. Other councils are able to keep areas set aside for environmental protection and proactively manage wildflower growth, but in Lewes it is being used as an excuse to just not cut the grass.

"Not only does it look unsightly but it is preventing people being able to use recreation grounds to walk their dogs or play football and for bereaved families being able to visit their loved ones in cemeteries across the Lewes District, as they cannot even find their graves because the grass is so long.

“I am calling for a common sense approach to ensure the safety of residents and I have written to the council to ask them to increase the number of cuts or to allow grass cutting in some areas such as parks and the cemetery.”

The district council told SussexWorld it would be reviewing its policy to ensure it got the balance right and apologised to anyone who had been affected. It also admitted that contractors have fallen behind in their grass cutting this year, due to some staffing and machinery issues, as well as a very wet period in March.

Councillor Emily O’Brien, Cabinet Member for climate, nature and food systems, said: “Our biodiversity work has been praised by many residents who welcome the wider benefits of creating wildlife havens and increasing opportunities for pollination. Allied to this, we are also mindful of always being respectful and considerate of every visitor to all the resting places in the district.