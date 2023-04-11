People in Lewes have described the new houses in Talbot Terrace as ‘ugly’, ‘hideous’ and ‘sad to see’.

The approved scheme involves the demolition of a non-original extension and outbuildings, leading many residents to take to social media and express their disgust towards the development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One person said: "Why do they use such an ugly brick colour? Isn’t there some kind of conservation rule about things fitting in? Could have at least used an older style brick or render and paint!”

Lewes District Council’s planning committee approved plans to build three houses to the rear of a Grade II listed building in the town

Another simply wrote: “Sad to see.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A third person asked: "Why are they building such ugly buildings in such a beautiful area.”

A fourth person commented: “It’s awful!”

While a fifth person added: "I’m sorry for the people living near. What a hideous building.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school, built in 1896, was designed by architect Richard Creed with foundation stone laid by Bishop Wilberforce and became a heritage site in 1998.

The council’s planning committee said the new houses would not see any material changes to the listed school buildings – also formerly known as Pells County Primary School.

Despite being approved by the council, a number of residents were very concerned about the impact on the conservation area of granting this application.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The objectors include those who have owned their homes for decades and led the campaign to keep Pells Pool open, as well as the major contributors to the forthcoming book celebrating the history of Pells in its centenary year.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

The school, built in 1896, was designed by architect Richard Creed with foundation stone laid by Bishop Wilberforce and became a heritage site in 1998.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewes New School, an independent primary school and nursery for children aged from three to 11, was founded in 2000 by a group of parents and educators who used the premises.

Having just 27 pupils paying £2,703 per term to study there, it closed in 2018, in what the school called an “emotional but pragmatic” decision.

In the planning application documents, the remaining school buildings are potentially set to be bought by a “well-known Lewes-based spiritual and community organisation”.