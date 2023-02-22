Plans for a 24-hour off license selling alcohol by Seaford train station has divided the opinion of local residents.

An application has been made by Culmali Yilmaz to the Licensing Authority for Lewes District Council to grant the shop on Station Approach – formerly known as Brians Newsagents – a license to sell alcohol to the public 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The application also includes proposals for the shop, which has not be open for four months, to sell refreshments for consumption inside the building until 5am every day.

Paul Lambert, of Bowden Rise, told SussexWorld he ‘horrified’ by the news, claiming the 24-hour off license would encourage anti-social behaviour in the town.

Paul said: “It’s absolute horror. I am not aware we have a vibrant night time economy, we used to have a club in Seaford and a pub that did live music, but they have both gone. Come 9pm the town is dead.

“It’s a worrying precedent that this off licence is almost adjacent to the train station and its completely out of character.

“We are worried about anti-social behaviour, it could become a hot-spot after midnight. What in god’s name are you trying to do opening at 5am in the morning. Trains are not even running then.

“Seaford is a safe community for older folk and this sort of incursion is out of character. I don’t know if someone has got the idea that this is a viable proposition.”

A print-out of the application has been placed on the door of the former newsagents and sweetshop, before a photo of it was posted onto the Seaford Notice Board Facebook page, causing mass debate.

A number of people’s views aligned with Paul’s comments, with one person writing: "Could be a nightmare for local residents. Wonder who'll pay the electricity bill as the light has been on inside since the sweetshop closed.”

A second posted: “24h shop would be good just hope not 24h alcohol selling license there is enough anti social behaviour as it is without 24h access to alcohol.”

A third person said: “It is wonderful supporting a small independent business. The obvious drawback is a lot of punters wanting alcohol after 11pm Will already be intoxicated and is against the law to sell drink to a drunk person. Officials will be obviously concerned about this.”

There was also huge sways of support for the idea. Many residents pointed out how the 24-hour opening times would support shift workers and praised Mr Yilmaz for attempting to make the most of the empty space.

One person wrote: "For nurses paramedics or cops that do crazy shifts .this may be a blessing. There's always going to be people who abuse the system but for some it'll be excellent.”

Another added: “A 24 hour shop - good for people who do shift work, people need to take responsibility for their actions with regards to ‘alcohol’. A local person trying to make something work from another empty shop - Good luck Mr Yilmaz! I’m sure if the license is granted there will be clauses that have to be adhered to.”