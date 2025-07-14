An East Sussex restaurant has been included in the prestigious Michelin Guide.

Just six months after launching, Harry’s, at The Gallivant, New Lydd Road, Camber, has been listed.

A spokesperson for The Gallivant said: "This follows the incredible reviews from William Sitwell (The Telegraph) and Grace Dent (The Guardian) cementing its position as one of the most exciting new restaurant launches of the year.

"This is a testament to their commitment in delivering exceptional dining experiences.” They added: "With Executive Chef Matthew Harris, formerly of Bibendum, at the helm, Harry’s brings a menu that celebrates the best of seasonal British produce, offering refined sharing plates influenced by Chef Harris’ classical French training.

"Signature dishes include magret de canard with braised endive, orange, and peppercorn sauce, tarte fine aux pommes flambéed with calvados, and roast cod with coco beans, tomato, and aioli. The menu also highlights local specialties, such as Romney salt marsh lamb and turbot from Rye Bay."

The Michelin Guides are a series of prestigious guidebooks that have been published by the French tyre company Michelin since 1900.

The Guide says: "Located inside boutique hotel The Gallivant, Harry’s bears all the same hallmarks of discrete seaside elegance. Think comfortable rattan armchairs, tables covered with fine linen and exotic plants giving a greenhouse vibe; guided by a charming team, you will instantly feel at ease here.

"The cooking is classically French through and through, from traditional terrine to rabbit with mustard sauce via beef Bourguignon – all underpinned by strong produce and textbook technique from an experienced chef."

