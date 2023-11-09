A road in East Sussex that was the centre of an incident in which a bus drove through several feet of flood water at the weekend has suffered extensive flooding again today (Thursday, November 9) following heavy rainfall.

Traffic was seen struggling through the water under the bridge at Westcourt Drive, Bexhill, this morning.

It comes after the same stretch of road flooded on Saturday (November 4) and a bus was captured on camera driving through 3ft-deep water under the bridge.

The no 99 Stagecoach bus, which runs from Hastings to Eastbourne, was heading to Eastbourne when it came up against the flooded road under the bridge in Westcourt Drive.

Stagecoach said it launched an immediate investigation following the incident, which was featured in a video on the urban rot channel on YouTube.

The bus was then seen stopping at a bus stop with passengers disembarking, while water gushed out from the main doors as they opened.

A spokesperson for Stagecoach said it was treating the incident ‘extremely seriously’.

Many places in the county saw torrential rainfall on Saturday, just days after Storm Ciarán brought power cuts and travel chaos to Sussex.

Heavy rain also caused severe flooding near Cooden Beach station, just outside Bexhill on Saturday, meaning no trains could stop there.

Network Rail said it was unsafe for trains to stop at Cooden Beach and passengers were advised to alight at Collington or Normans Bay.

The line was affected by flooding for most of the day.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said it was called to several incidents on Saturday where cars had become trapped in flood water.

A spokesperson said firefighters were called at 12.15pm to Richmond Avenue, Bexhill, to reports of three people in a car under a bridge. All persons were able to get out of the car safely, the spokesperson added.

Firefighters were also called to Westcourt Drive, Bexhill just after 2.55pm on Saturday to reports of two cars in water under the bridge there.

