Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
3 hours ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
6 hours ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
6 hours ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
8 hours ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
8 hours ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead

East Sussex sanctuary owner recognised for more than 50 years' devotion to animals

A woman has been presented with a community award for dedicating more than 50 years of her life to taking care of animals.

By Richard Gladstone
Published 24th Mar 2023, 13:48 GMT

Barby Keel, who founded the Barby Keel Animal Sanctuary in 1971 in Bexhill, was given a specially engraved plate by Sharon Blagrove.

Barby, who is 88, still runs the sanctuary in Freezeland Lane in Sidley.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The non-profit making charity rehomes or provides permanent refuge for abused, abandoned and unwanted animals and operates a no destruction policy.

Most Popular
Barby Keel being presented with the award by Sharon Blagrove. Photo by Jeff Penfold (JTP53 Photography)
Barby Keel being presented with the award by Sharon Blagrove. Photo by Jeff Penfold (JTP53 Photography)
Barby Keel being presented with the award by Sharon Blagrove. Photo by Jeff Penfold (JTP53 Photography)

Sharon said: “Barby Keel has been caring for animals for more than 50 years in our town. I recently read an article about her and it occurred to me that she should be honoured for her work in Bexhill in some way. I called her to see if she would accept a presentation, a community recognition award and she was over the moon and quite overwhelmed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I had a plate engraved for her, which read 'Barby Keel For Services To Animals For 50 Years in Bexhill on Sea' and arranged a photo shoot for her with Jeff Penfold and 18 of her volunteers came along for the presentation. Carrolls Florist in Sidley sent some beautiful flowers for the occasion.”

Barby’s devotion to animals started with her buying a small plot of land in Bexhill where she lived in a caravan, taking in animals.

She said: “Here we give animals a safe haven. I don't believe in putting them to sleep, as they can live here in happy surroundings for the rest of their lives, unless they are adopted.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Barby Keel with staff at the sanctuary. Picture by Sharon Blagrove
Barby Keel with staff at the sanctuary. Picture by Sharon Blagrove
Barby Keel with staff at the sanctuary. Picture by Sharon Blagrove

At any given time, there are 500 animals a week at the sanctuary.

Barby’s charity relies on a dedicated team of volunteers and donations in order to keep going. She currently has 40 volunteers and said she could not do it without them, expressing her gratitude for the donations people make.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Volunteers for the shop in St Leonards Road, Bexhill are currently urgently needed.

The sanctuary is open to the public from April 16, from 2pm to 5pm, and the shop, daily from 10am to 4pm.

Speaking about the presentation on March 18, Barby said: “It was just what we all needed, a real boost, everyone was very happy. We have had a difficult time lately, this came just at the right time and lifted us all up.”

BexhillSidleyVolunteers