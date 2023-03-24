A woman has been presented with a community award for dedicating more than 50 years of her life to taking care of animals.

Barby Keel, who founded the Barby Keel Animal Sanctuary in 1971 in Bexhill, was given a specially engraved plate by Sharon Blagrove.

Barby, who is 88, still runs the sanctuary in Freezeland Lane in Sidley.

The non-profit making charity rehomes or provides permanent refuge for abused, abandoned and unwanted animals and operates a no destruction policy.

Barby Keel being presented with the award by Sharon Blagrove. Photo by Jeff Penfold (JTP53 Photography)

Sharon said: “Barby Keel has been caring for animals for more than 50 years in our town. I recently read an article about her and it occurred to me that she should be honoured for her work in Bexhill in some way. I called her to see if she would accept a presentation, a community recognition award and she was over the moon and quite overwhelmed.

“I had a plate engraved for her, which read 'Barby Keel For Services To Animals For 50 Years in Bexhill on Sea' and arranged a photo shoot for her with Jeff Penfold and 18 of her volunteers came along for the presentation. Carrolls Florist in Sidley sent some beautiful flowers for the occasion.”

Barby’s devotion to animals started with her buying a small plot of land in Bexhill where she lived in a caravan, taking in animals.

She said: “Here we give animals a safe haven. I don't believe in putting them to sleep, as they can live here in happy surroundings for the rest of their lives, unless they are adopted.”

Barby Keel with staff at the sanctuary. Picture by Sharon Blagrove

At any given time, there are 500 animals a week at the sanctuary.

Barby’s charity relies on a dedicated team of volunteers and donations in order to keep going. She currently has 40 volunteers and said she could not do it without them, expressing her gratitude for the donations people make.

Volunteers for the shop in St Leonards Road, Bexhill are currently urgently needed.

The sanctuary is open to the public from April 16, from 2pm to 5pm, and the shop, daily from 10am to 4pm.