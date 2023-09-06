A school in East Sussex has been highlighted by the government as one that has RAAC concrete on-site.

The government has said that Langney Primary Academy in Chailey Close, Eastbourne, is one of the school impacted, although all students are receiving face-to-face learning on-site or nearby.

The school, which is part of the Swale Academies Trust and had its first day of term on Tuesday, September 6, has been contacted for a comment.

Concerns have been raised around Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC), which is prone to collapse.

As of August 30, 156 'settings' were confirmed to have RAAC concrete on-site, 52 have mitigations in place, and 104 are putting mitigations in place.

At the start of the month East Sussex County Council confirmed that a school in the county had the unsafe concrete and an '‘urgent inspection of the site' would take place.

A spokesperson had said: “East Sussex County Council has been informed by the Department for Education that there is one school in the county that has unsafe concrete. The school is undertaking an urgent inspection of the site and reviewing whether any parts of the building need to be closed. Further details are not available until the school has informed families about any changes for the new term next week.”

