East Sussex school 'very disappointed' by being rated inadequate latest Ofsted inspection

Senior members of an East Sussex School have said they are ‘very disappointed’ by being rated inadequate in the latest Ofsted inspection.

St. John’s School in Seaford was judged to be within the category of ‘special measures’ following an inspection on January 10 and 11.

St. John’s School in Seaford was judged to be within the category of ‘special measures’ following an inspection on January 10 and 11.

Simon Charleton, CEO of St. John’s School and College, said: “This news is obviously very disappointing for everyone – students, parents, staff, headteacher and governors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Pupils’ education, wellbeing and safety is top priority and we are committed to providing the best education for the children and young people at St. John’s School. We have created an action plan that will ensure the required improvements are made with immediate effect. In addition, we are looking forward to working closely with the HM Inspector to help steer us through the changes required.”

Previously judged as ‘good’, inspectors said leaders at the school had not ensured that there is a clear and coherent curriculum in place for any subject other than for phonics.

Within their report, they wrote that a number of staff members did not feel well supported by leaders in their role – contributing to a high level of staff absence and turnover.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspectors also found too many pupils to be persistently absent, meaning a high number of students were missing lessons and getting behind on their learning.

The governors and the senior leadership team of St John School told SussexWorld they immediately put in place a wide-reaching action plan that faces the issues raised head-on.

Alongside the trustees, governors and senior leaders, headteacher Anthony Carlo will be leading on the agreed action plan and St. John’s say it is committed to ensuring the school has the support and resources to implement it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The action plan includes the appointment of an an experienced School Improvement Partner to support the school’s improvement and development, as well as a new ‘rapid improvement group’, which will look at ways to improve the way targets are set and the curriculum is managed.

An experienced SEN teaching lead will also become the interim Chair of Governors.