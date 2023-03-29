A site in East Sussex has been chosen to house asylum seekers.

Robert Jenrick, the Immigration Minister, said the site will be located at a former training centre, known as Northeye, Bexhill, and will be one of a number of similar sites across the UK.

The Government said this is part of its policy to house asylum seekers in suitable, safe accommodation where they can access appropriate support while their asylum cases are considered.

The use of hotels, hostels and other temporary accommodation is not suitable, sustainable, or cost-effective for British taxpayers or local authorities, the Government has announced.

Northeye in Bexhill. Picture from Google Street View

Bexhill MP Merriman said: “I know that this decision will have an impact on local authorities and public services. It will also be of great concern to local residents.

"It is important that the community is fully appraised of the proposals and reassured as to the impact. I will be meeting with the Immigration Minister, and officials, at the Home Office tomorrow (Thursday, March 30) to take forward local concerns along with any proposals and ideas which local stakeholders and I consider would be necessary or helpful.

"I am keen to identify the challenges and issues this will create for the town and its residents. I will work with the Home Office, and other organisations, to deliver the resources and safeguards which will be needed to reassure residents.

“I will share further information about the proposals for Northeye as soon as it is made available to me.”

Northeye was a prison in Bexhill, which was in operation from 1969 to 1992.

The prison was formerly the site of a Royal Air Force Mobile Radio Unit which housed reserve equipment for the Chain Home radar station at Pevensey.

It then became a radar station itself, but was decommissioned in 1964. It was subsequently opened as a Category C training prison in January 1969.

It was one of the prisons which took part in the prison strike organised by Preservation of the Rights of Prisoners in 1972.

More recently, the site was the home of the United Arab Emirates technical training project, which closed in 2019.