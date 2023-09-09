East Sussex site crowned UK's best picnic spot worth visiting this summer
The Seven Sisters National Park, which forms part of the South Downs, has been crowned as the best picnic spot in the UK as revealed by new data.
In research completed by food delivery brand HelloFresh, the Seven Sisters ranked as the number one picnic spot after an analysis of data.
After scoring picnic spots based on the average maximum temperature during the summer months, the total number of views on TikTok and the average monthly Google searches, the beautiful Seven Sisters in East Sussex was a clear winner, with the beauty hotspot receiving over 21 million views on TikTok.
In close second was Chatsworth House in the Peak District where visitors can take in the movie magic of the stately homes grounds and enjoy a bite to eat. Hampstead Heath in London came in third with nearly 18 million views on TikTok and an average temperature of 22°c.