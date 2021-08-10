East Sussex students praised as A Level and GCSE results are announced

A-Level students across the county are collecting their results today, as well as GCSE students on Thursday, after another disrupted year due to the pandemic.

Councillor Bob Standley, lead member for education and inclusion, special educational needs and disability at East Sussex County Council, said, “Our young people have coped admirably with the disruption the pandemic has caused to their studies over the last academic year.

“I would like to offer my congratulations to all of them as well as my thanks to their families and our dedicated school staff for their continued support.

GCSE results day at St Catherine's College in Eastbourne. 2020. SUS-200820-123121001

“The hard work and commitment shown by students across East Sussex will provide them with a solid foundation on which to continue their studies and build their future careers.

“I’d like to wish them the best of luck in the future.”

Advice for parents and young people on the next steps available including further education, work experience and volunteering as well as support for young people with additional needs can be found at https://careerseastsussex.co.uk/advice/

In addition to this, the Youth Employability Service provides one to one support for vulnerable 16 to 18-year-olds who may need extra support with the next step in their education, employment or training.

Teenage career advice, support and guidance is available at https://www.cxk.org/services/youth-employability-service-yes

Councillor Standley continued, “The past 18 months have posed many challenges to the younger members of our community, particularly when it comes to mental health, and students may find receiving their exam results and taking their next steps more difficult this year.

“Support is available to those who may be struggling and I would encourage people to seek help if they need to.”

Young people, parents and carers can find information on the help available to support their mental health and wellbeing at eastsussex.gov.uk/mentalhealthresources

Following the cancellation of A Level and GCSE exams for the second year running, this summer’s pupils are being awarded teacher assessed grades.