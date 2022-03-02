East Sussex supermarkets (Eastbourne, Seaford, Crowborough, Hastings) help community with technology drive

Staff at Morrisons Seaford, Morrisons Crowborough, Morrisons Hastings and Morrisons Eastbourne held the drive from January 31 until February 6.

The computers have been collected from the stores and have now securely wiped by Tubbs Computer Supplies.

They will be donated to people in the Seaford, Crowborough, Hastings and Eastbourne communities that are in need of them for either home schooling or help finding employment.

These can now be applied for by visiting Tubbs Computer Supplies and filling in the application form.

Sophie Carpenter, community champion at Morrisons Seaford, said: “We are incredibly proud of the generosity of our local people and the amount of technology we have been able to collect that will now be able to benefit our local communities.

“We have had such wonderful support of the technology drive from both our town Mayor, Rodney Reed and our local MP, Maria Caulfield.”

Kim Hatcher-Davis, community champion at Morrisons Eastbourne, said: “It was a fantastic drive and a lot of technology was collected, and we would like to thank everyone involved.”

