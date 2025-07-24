East Sussex Tesco fire sparks emergency response

A statement from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service read: “At 4:41 am, crews were called to reports of a fire in a commercial property on Church Road, Hove.
"Three fire appliances were on scene from Hove and Preston Circus. Two firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire. Leaving the scene at 6:11.
"Police were also in attendance.”
Sussex World has approached the police for a statement on the matter.
1. Fire at East Sussex Tesco has sparked an emergency response
