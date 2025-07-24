East Sussex Tesco fire sparks emergency response

Published 24th Jul 2025, 13:18 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2025, 13:53 BST
A fire took place in the early hours of Thursday, July 24 at an East Sussex Tesco.

A statement from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service read: “At 4:41 am, crews were called to reports of a fire in a commercial property on Church Road, Hove.

"Three fire appliances were on scene from Hove and Preston Circus. Two firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire. Leaving the scene at 6:11.

"Police were also in attendance.”

Sussex World has approached the police for a statement on the matter.

Updates to follow.

Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

