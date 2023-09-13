Lewes has been names as one of the best places to visit in the UK by Which?.

The UK brand released a list of the best towns and villages to travel to following a survey. The website graded a number of locations according to several criteria including their peace and quiet, scenery, food and drink.

Lewes was one of the towns to make the list, scoring a 74 per cent destination score. The East Sussex town scored well for its food and drink offerings and was also commended for its shopping.

Ashley Price, President of Lewes Chamber of Commerce,said: "We are of course pleased that Which? has deemed Lewes worthy of being in the top 10, but the Chamber is not surprised. We have always said Lewes is a vibrant, lively place. Yes, we have issues as does every town, but it also has a great community spirit, and a very good mixture of independent businesses, cafés, restaurants, and eateries.

"We have plenty to attract tourists to the town as well. The Chamber must thank all those who work or volunteer to help help Lewes be so well rated."