East Sussex town road closure: Bus diversions in place with month-long works to continue in run-up to Christmas

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 11th Nov 2024, 07:59 BST
Updated 11th Nov 2024, 08:51 BST

A road closure has been put in place in an East Sussex town – and will continue throughout the run-up to Christmas.

Westcourt Drive in Bexhill has closed today (Monday, November 11) until Monday, December 23 – with works being carried out in two phases.

Stagecoach South has diverted some of its bus services as a result.

A social media notice read: “Phase 1 – Collington Avenue to Terminus Avenue (November 11 until December 2): Buses will divert via Terminus Avenue and Collington Avenue in both directions.

A road closure on a section of Cooden Drive in Bexhill was also in place for SGN works earlier this year. Photo: Sussex WorldA road closure on a section of Cooden Drive in Bexhill was also in place for SGN works earlier this year. Photo: Sussex World
"Phase 2 – Terminus Avenue to Cooden Drive (December 2 until December 23): Buses will serve the De La Warr Pavilion before diverting via Marina, Sea Road, Town Hall Square, Collington Avenue and Terminus Avenue in both directions.

“We regret any inconvenience caused as a result of these diversions which are beyond our control. Please follow @StagecoachSE on X for regular service updates.”

Bexhill-on-Sea Town Council explained on social media that East Sussex Highways will be ‘carrying out site investigation works’ on Westcourt Drive, Bexhill-on-Sea.

According to a roadworks notice on one.network, utility repair and maintenance works will take place – with emergency access ‘maintained at all times’.

The council said a road closure will be in place in place from 8am to 5pm each day.

East Sussex Highways are working in collaboration with Southern Gas Networks (SGN).

If you’ve got any questions about work in your area, get in touch with SGN via this link.

If you have a safety concern about its equipment – such as barriers, signs or cones – call 0800 912 1700.

