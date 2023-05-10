An East Sussex town is to play host to BBC Question Time tomorrow (Thursday, May 11).

The political debate programme, hosted by Fiona Bruce, will be filmed in Bexhill and is expected to feature questions about the Home Office’s plans to build a centre for asylum seekers in the town.

The Observer understands that a protest against the proposals will be held by concerned residents outside the De La Warr Pavilion from around 6.30pm ahead of the programme being aired.

Question Time will be available to watch live on BBC iPlayer from 8pm tomorrow and again on BBC One at 10.50pm.

The district and county councils are urging the Home Office to ‘urgently’ provide more information regarding its plans for the site at Northeye in Bexhill, a former prison and training centre.

It is one of three to be chosen in the UK by the Government and will accommodate up to 1,200 people.

The proposals were first announced on March 29. Since then residents in the area have raised concerns, who held a public gathering held outside Northeye on April 1.

Bexhill Town Council also hosted a public meeting on April 26 to hear residents’ concerns.

Last month a joint statement from both the district and county councils said: “East Sussex County Council and Rother District Council continue to push for more answers as the Home Office continues to develop plans for the Northeye site in Bexhill.

"We understand the significant concerns that many residents have shared regarding the proposal to house asylum seekers at the site.

"Both authorities are working alongside other partner agencies and local MP Huw Merriman, to urgently obtain more information from the Home Office so that we are more able to fully understand the proposals and assess the effect this scheme would have on residents, the local community and services.”

Mr Merriman met with Home Office officials on April 12, as well as leaders from local authorities and public services to discuss the plans.

He said the first 400 people are expected to arrive at the centre in September, followed by another 400, with the final 400 arriving by December.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “By designing the site to be as self-sufficient as possible, we would minimise the impact on local communities and services. This includes consideration of impacts to the community during both construction and operational phases. As proposals develop, we will work closely with local stakeholders to manage any impact on the local area.”

Fiona Bruce

Public gathering by the gates of the Northeye site in Bexhill on Saturday April 1.

Northeye site in Bexhill

Northeye site in Bexhill