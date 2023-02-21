East Sussex vandals ‘throw temporary traffic lights in hedge and steal its batteries’

Vandals have stolen batteries and fired air-gun bullets at an ‘invaluable’ set of temporary traffic lights in Seaford.

An East Sussex County councillor is urging residents to report vandalism on Exceat Bridge between Seaford and East Dean, after the lights had been reportedly damaged a number of times in the last month.

Last night (February 20), one of the lights caught fire, while the other set was thrown into a hedge and the signs tossed into the river.

Sam Adeniji, county councillor for Seaford North, said: "Removing the lights is the last thing anyone wants since they have proved themselves invaluable. I am working with officers on how repeat occurrences can be prevented. I have proposed a number of options to officers including the installation of CCTV cameras.

"In the meantime if anyone sees suspicious activity around the installation, PLEASE call 999 immediately so that the vandals can be caught."

The temporary lights were installed on the single lane bridge until the completion of a new, two-lane bridge that East Sussex Highways hope will improve traffic flow and reduce congestion.

Construction is not expected to start until the beginning of 2024 and will take between one and two years.

The lights were erected to allow the new bridge to be built alongside the existing one to ensure as little disruption as possible for road users and will remain in place until construction is complete.

Residents have taken to Facebook to call on the council to install permanent traffic lights on the bridge, claiming it would be the best solution the problem on a long-term basis.

One person wrote: “Surely they could put something a bit more substantial there like a proper set of lights considering how much longer they are going to be there. There must be power nearby to hook up to.”

Another said: “Put in permanent traffic lights, the time it's taking and the price of replacing surely this would be a more viable idea.”