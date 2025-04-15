The blaze in November caused damage to the upstairs part of the pub and extensive damage to the kitchen, the landlords said.

Now the New Inn, in Sidley, Bexhill, housed in a 14th century Grade II listed building, will be opening on Friday (April 18).

The pub, in Ninfield Road, is run by landlords Zoe Henderson and Lewis Collins.

At the height of the fire four fire engines from Bexhill, Hastings Bohemia Road, Hastings The Ridge and Pevensey along with an aerial ladder platform attended the scene.

Lewis said the fire was caused by a tumble dryer.

He said: “A couple of friends were staying upstairs and one of them realised something was not right.

“There was smoke everywhere and he went around to the kitchen.”

He said the fire filled the upstairs part of the pub ‘within seconds’ and his two friends had to escape via the roof.

Lewis said: “The pub was closed at the time, as we had shut early. We rarely close early.

“It was around 10.30pm. My step-daughter over the road phoned me and said flames were coming out from the kitchen.

“Within 11 to 12 minutes the fire service was here and if it wasn’t for them the whole building would have gone. It was unbelievable.

“The firefighters saved the building and two lives. If the other one staying there had been asleep the fire service said he would have died.”

Lewis said he faced a few insurance troubles following the blaze because he was not insured for loss of business.

He added the whole ordeal of having to remain closed was ‘emotionally and financially draining’.

Lewis said: “There were quite a few moments where I thought I was not going to be able to go back. But I persevered.

“We will be open as we were before but the kitchen is going to be closed for a good few months yet. There’s damage in there that is part of the Grade II listed building that has to be put back properly.”

Lewis praised the community for its support following the fire.

At the time a Gofundme page was set up by Danielle Nowak in aid of the pub to help towards repair costs, which raised almost £2,500.

Lewis said: “We would like to thank everyone, the community, the whole of Sidley and Bexhill for their support. The support has been absolutely overwhelming and has been the only thing that’s kept us going.”

The building that the New Inn is situated in has been around since 1345.

1 . The New Inn in Sidley will reopen on Good Friday after the fire there in November 2024. Pictured: Lewis Collins, who is one of the landlords along with his partner Zoe Henderson. Photo: JL

2 . The New Inn in Sidley will reopen on Good Friday after the fire there in November 2024. New carpets are being fitted. Photo: JL

3 . The New Inn in Sidley will reopen on Good Friday after the fire there in November 2024. New carpets are being fitted. Photo: JL