BREAKING
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
Tesco pledges ‘affordable Christmas’ as profits soar
Dog destroyed after attack leaves man seriously injured
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school

East Sussex village 'would not be able to cope' with new housing development

Residents in Ringmer are waiting for a Planning Inspectorate's decision on a previously refused proposal to build 68 new homes in the village.
By Frankie Elliott
Published 4th Oct 2023, 10:17 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Thakeham Homes’ plans to build houses on a site off Bishops Lane was unanimously refused in August 2021 by the Lewes District Council Planning Committee.The developer has since taken their application to the Planning Inspectorate on appeal.

The appeal inquiry opens this week (October 3) at Kings Church in Lewes. Once again, the proposals faced strong opposition from local residents and politicians across all parties.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lewes District councillor Johnny Denis said: "These proposals fly in the face of the Ringmer Neighbourhood Plan, which includes several key principles, such as the need to improve Ringmer’s sustainability, reduce Ringmer’s contribution to climate change, provide more local employment and reduce the need for the high rate of commuting out of the village. It is also contrary to the key principles and policies of the Lewes Local Plan, the South Downs National Park Local Plan, and the wishes of many Ringmer residents.”

Most Popular
Residents in Ringmer are waiting for a Planning Inspectorate's decision on a previously refused proposal to build 68 new homes in the village.Residents in Ringmer are waiting for a Planning Inspectorate's decision on a previously refused proposal to build 68 new homes in the village.
Residents in Ringmer are waiting for a Planning Inspectorate's decision on a previously refused proposal to build 68 new homes in the village.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

East Sussex behind on target for MMR jab coverage as uptake falls

How will the government’s net zero policy announcement affect those in the Lewes District?

The proposed site in Ringmer would include three blocks of three floor flats as well as a series of 30 new houses with between 3 and 4 bedrooms.

In their application, Thakeham Homes say their will be 27 affordable homes on a site that is well connected, with local pedestrian routes to nearby facilities including schools, shops, open spaces and bus stops.

The plans were originally rejected as the council felt the development would harm the character and appearance of the surrounding countryside.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The local authorities also said it was unclear whether the local highway, Bishops Lane, and the junction at Earwig Corner has the capacity to accommodate a development of this scale.

Mrs Brigid Du Plessis, a Ringmer resident, told the appeal committee: “Ringmer has been developed extensively over the last few years. The facilities are not able to cope with more people, and we do not want to lose our village feel through overcrowding.”

Maria Caulfield, Conservative MP for Ringmer, supported the residents concerns over the development and said the current building of homes in the village was not ‘sustainable’.

Ms Caulfield said: “It was good to see so many residents at Kings Church in Lewes at the Thakeham planning appeal I was happy to speak out against this development as were the parish council and local district councillor. The key issue for me is that Ringmer has taken more than its fair share of housing which will be close to 900 extra homes in the village. The infrastructure, particularly sewage and roads, cannot take the sheer volume of houses being built.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I am pleased there is cross party agreement against these plans. No one is against building housing but the sheer volume being built in Ringmer is not sustainable. With residents, the parish council and the local Green district councillor speaking out against this application, we are united that this greenfield development is a classic case of greedy developers rather than being housing Ringmer needs. I hope the planning inspector listens to residents.”

Related topics:RingmerResidentsJohnny Denis