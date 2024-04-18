Plans to reopen a waste transfer site in Newhaven have been approved by council planners.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Wednesday (April 17), Lewes District Council’s planning committee considered proposals to reopen the former Household Waste Recycling Site in Lewes Road as a site for the handling of food waste.

The application, submitted by the council itself, comes as local authorities prepare for food waste collections to become a statutory requirement by March 2026.

But the proposals had proven to be controversial with local residents, who have raised fears about disturbance from noise and odour, as well as the possibility of vermin being attracted to the site.

Some of these concerns were raised by ward councillor Sean MacLeod (Lib Dem), who said: “Those living near the site are justifiably deeply concerns by both the impact on their quality of life and the continued targeting of Newhaven for council refuse sites.”

He added: “The district council claims to support the regeneration of Newhaven but it is instead using the town as a dumping ground. There is nothing clean and green and marine about a waste site.

“The committee should refuse this application and the council should rethink its choice and consider sites outside Newhaven for a change.

“Our town is already absorbing the lion’s share of housing for the district and provides the majority of employment and industrial space; perhaps it is time for somewhere else it make their contribution.”

Similar concerns were raised by several committee members, with some arguing the council should be able to find other ways to accommodate its food waste needs. Concerns were also raised about noise and the ecological impact of the scheme.

Even so, the committee ultimately reached the view that development should be able to go ahead, albeit with requests for acoustic fencing, a more detailed plan on vermin control and further information on several other aspects of the scheme.

The site, which had previously been used as a recycling centre until 2011, will also be used to store and service the council’s electric-powered food waste collection fleet. The site will have 15 electric charging stations to meet this need (one for each vehicle in the fleet).

It was also heard during the meeting that several late objections had been received, which had not been fully considered by council officers. It was said these would be reviewed and the application brought back if any significant issues arose.