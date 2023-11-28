Letters dating back to the late 1940s sent from an East Sussex resident have been found in the streets of Philadelphia in the USA.

Caroline Bean was on her way to work in the city when she discovered the 75-year-old letters lying on the ground partially hidden behind some leaves.

The 11 letters, dating from 1948 and 1949, were sent from a Doris Turner in Bexhill to a man in Philadelphia and Caroline is now trying to reunite them with her descendants.

As part of her mission, she has taken to social media, hoping Doris’ family comes forward.

Caroline Bean with the letters at her home in Philadelphia

She said: “I found 11 old letters on the street from 1948 and 1949, written from a Doris Turner to someone here in the USA. Doris appeared to teach at Ancaster House in Bexhill-on-Sea. I’m hoping to track down her family to return these letters to them. They seem to be some thing that someone would want.

“I’ve had no luck reuniting the letters with the American family, but I do hope to find someone from Doris’ family. The letters have lasted 75 years so far.”

Caroline told the NBC10 Philadelphia TV channel: “I was walking to work in the city and it was around 18th and Carpenter that I looked down and noticed a couple of envelopes. They were halfway hidden in the leaves.”

The letters, which were in Air Mail envelopes, contained correspondence between Doris Turner and a man called Paul Petuch, telling the story of Doris trying to come over to the USA.