East Sussex zoo releases statement after lighting strike nearby causes power issues and closure
Drusillas Park is a 10-acre zoo near Alfriston, East Sussex. The zoo attracts between 350,000 and 370,000 visitors per year, but faced issues on Wednesday July 23.
This was due to a lightning strike near their premises, which resulted in power issues.
A statement from Drusillas read: “Power now restored and we will be open from (24th July) as usual. Unfortunately we experienced a site-wide power cut this afternoon (23rd July), due to a damaged cable in the area, meaning we had to close Drusillas.
"Our power has now been restored and so we will be open as usual from Thursday, July 24th.
"If you were at the park today (23rd July), we’re so sorry this happened during your visit. Please be assured that we will offer replacement tickets to return another day.
"Those who booked online, we will email you the details shortly. Anyone who paid at the gate, pop us an email with your proof of purchase to [email protected].”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.