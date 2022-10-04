The celebrations, organised by the home’s activities team included a high tea – complete with cakes, sandwiches and tea – followed by a sing-along performance from local entertainer Vesela Stoyanova, featuring songs from the 50s, 60s and 70s.

To create as much of a memorable celebration as possible, the team at the Bupa care home also hosted the resident’s families and the local community at the care home.

The Silver Sunday activities were a particular hit for Joan Ladd, a resident at Church Farm whose daughter Karyn is one of the care home’s senior carers.

High Tea at Church Farm.

She said: “What a fabulous afternoon!

"Me and my daughter loved it – it was wonderful to have such lovely music and, since I knew all the songs, I got to dance with everyone.”

Elizabeth Wheeler, another resident, added: “It was an absolutely amazing afternoon, I loved it!

"It was lovely to see all the staff getting involved.”

Resident Joan Ladd.

Doreen Saunders, home manager, said: “All of the team and residents had a brilliant time celebrating Silver Sunday.

"Here at Church Farm, we know how important it is for older people to continue to enjoy new activities and to connect with one other. We look forward to continuing to host activities that put a big smile on our residents’ faces!”