Donate a Coat is part of Age UK’s Spread the Warmth campaign which is raising awareness of the challenges facing older people this winter.

Funds raised from the campaign will help ensure Age UK can continue to provide crucial services, such as its free national Advice Line, Telephone Friendship Service and The Silver Line Helpline, to those who are vulnerable and struggling this winter.

Age UK shop in Old Town. An Eastbourne shop is calling on the local community to donate a coat to raise funds to support older people.

These services can be a lifeline to so many - not only can cold temperatures seriously affect older people’s health, but the darker days can make it harder to get out and about and stay connected, leaving many feeling isolated and lonely.

Eye-watering energy bills and the ever-increasing cost of living also mean that many older households are struggling to afford the essentials, and getting by on a low fixed income is incredibly challenging and stressful.

People can make their donations worth an extra 25 per cent for the charity by signing up to Gift Aid. Simply filling out a basic form when dropping off donations means Age UK will receive an extra 25p from the government for every £1 that is raised from donated goods, and it won’t cost you a penny.

For more information about how to get involved and help to Spread the Warmth, visit: www.ageuk.org.uk/warmth.