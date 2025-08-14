One of Europe's biggest free seafront airshows, Eastbourne International Airshow attracts huge crowds along the two-mile flying display line on Eastbourne seafront.

The Red Arrows are also set to take to the skies for the show.

The RAF’s iconic stunt team, based in Bournemouth, will fly past different parts of Sussex at different points in the day across the four-day airshow, meaning residents will have plenty of opportunities to catch them mid-flight.

Airbourne will feature flying displays, military exhibitions, ground attractions, and children's entertainment, as well as fireworks, tribute shows and more.

The RAF’s A400M Atlas will make its debut at Airbourne, flown by a co-pilot who first visited the show as a child.

The giant transporter will perform a flypast on Friday (August 15).

A full flying schedule of all the flying displays is available in the Airbourne souvenir programme, on sale at the Seafront Office, Eastbourne Visitor Centre and selected outlets, or available to reserve online for collection.

In addition to children’s entertainment areas, simulators, retail outlets and ground displays from the RAF, Army and Navy, visitors this year can look forward to free performances from the Band of the RAF Regiment at the Bandstand on Friday at noon, as well as from its ‘Street Brass’ ensemble on the Western Lawns from Friday to Sunday.

In the evenings, Eastbourne Bandstand will be hosting tribute shows paying homage to the Spice Girls, Queen and ELO.

Airbourne will come to a close on Sunday evening (August 17) with a firework finale at 9pm.

Airbourne 2025 is supported by Trafalgar Theatres (Gold Sponsor), Brufords, Cloud Connx, Eastbourne Chamber of Commerce, EDEAL, Eastbourne Hospitality Association, East Sussex Growth Hub, Elite Medical, Environment First, Euro Self Drive, Frontier Fireworks, idverde, Lansdowne Hotel, More Radio, Neighbourhood First, Pureprint, PRG Marketing Communications Ltd, Recorra, Stagecoach, Trafalgar Theatres, The View Hotel, Visit Eastbourne and Your Eastbourne BID, as well as Caffyns – the Eastbourne Airshow Official Pilot Transfer Sponsor dealership.

These are the approximate times the Red Arrows flight schedule:

Thursday, August 14

Depart from Bournemouth – 3.11pm

South of Bournemouth – 3.13pm

Nettlestone Point – 3.18pm

South of Brighton – 3.25pm

North East of Lewes – 3.28pm

North West of Wilmington – 3.29pm

Eastbourne Display – 3.30pm

Oversea – 3.54pm

Arrival at Bournemouth – 4.18pm

Friday, August 15

Depart from Bournemouth – 4.11pm

South of Bournemouth – 4.13pm

Nettlestone Point – 4.18pm

South of Brighton – 4.25pm

North East of Lewes – 4.28pm

North West of Wilmington – 4.29pm

Eastbourne Display – 4.30pm

Oversea – 4.54pm

Arrival at Bournemouth – 5.18pm

Saturday, August 16

Depart from Bournemouth – 4.11pm

South of Bournemouth – 4.13pm

Nettlestone Point – 4.18pm

South of Brighton – 4.25pm

North East of Lewes – 4.28pm

North West of Wilmington – 4.29pm

Eastbourne Display – 4.30pm

Oversea – 4.54pm

Arrival at Bournemouth – 5.18pm

Sunday, August 17

Depart from Bournemouth – 4.11pm

South of Bournemouth – 4.13pm

Nettlestone Point – 4.18pm

South of Brighton – 4.25pm

North East of Lewes – 4.28pm

North West of Wilmington – 4.29pm

Eastbourne Display – 4.30pm

Oversea – 4.54pm

Arrival at Bournemouth – 5.18pm.

To find out more, and see the full schedule for Airbourne, visit: https://www.visiteastbourne.com/airshow.

